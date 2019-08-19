WATCH: Trump brutally blasts Fox News over recent coverage, polls — and targets some of their personalities in particular

Share:
President Donald Trump brutally blasted Fox News — previously his favorite cable news channel — on Sunday, voicing frustrations over some of the network’s personalities and recent polling that shows he would lose the 2020 election if it were held today.

“There’s something going on at Fox, I’ll tell you right now, and I’m not happy with it,” Trump told reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey.

Trump’s comments come after the most recent Fox News poll found that Trump would lose to the four leading Democrats running for president — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris — if the election were held today.

“Fox is different, there’s no question about it. And I think they’re making a big mistake,” Trump said, noting how the Democratic National Committee barred Fox News from hosting debates for the Democratic primary. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply