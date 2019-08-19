WATCH: Trump brutally blasts Fox News over recent coverage, polls — and targets some of their personalities in particular

“There’s something going on at Fox, I’ll tell you right now, and I’m not happy with it,” Trump told reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey.

“Fox is a lot different than it used to be, I can tell you that…” Trump says he’s “not happy” with Fox News’ coverage of his polling numbers and the Democratic debates pic.twitter.com/hUNSNg93Xj — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 18, 2019

Trump’s comments come after the most recent Fox News poll found that Trump would lose to the four leading Democrats running for president — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris — if the election were held today.

"Fox is different, there's no question about it. And I think they're making a big mistake," Trump said, noting how the Democratic National Committee barred Fox News from hosting debates for the Democratic primary.