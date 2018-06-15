WATCH: TOTAL Meltdown as CNN Journalists Scream, Fume and Freak at Sarah Sanders

CNN journalists suffered a full-on meltdown during Thursday’s White House press briefing, screaming, waving their hands and offering repeated outbursts of emotion. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee dismissed CNN analyst Brian Karem and zinged journalist Jim Acosta, telling him: “I know it’s hard for you to understand even short sentences.”

Talking to another reporter, Karem, who is also a Playboy correspondent, and Sentinel Newspapers editor, suddenly screamed interruptions about illegal immigration detention centers. Karem lectured: “Come on, Sarah! You’re a parent! Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through?” – READ MORE

