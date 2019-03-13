WATCH: Students Explain Whether They Agree With Pelosi On Impeaching Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that President Donald Trump was not worth impeachment.

So, The Daily Caller News Foundation decided to ask students at Georgetown University whether or not they agreed with Pelosi.

It was split on whether that was the right call, but every student who spoke with TheDCNF said they were ultimately hoping for evidence of Russian collusion that will come out in the Robert Muller report released later in March.

One student said her reaction to finding out there was evidence of Russian collusion would be: “F**k yes, get him out.”

While another student said he would eat his shoes if no evidence is found.

Watch some of TheDCNF’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out on a great video.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Why Are You Protesting The State Of The Union?

What Black Students Think Of Black Face

Does The Women’s March Welcome Pro-Life Women?Follow Jessica on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]