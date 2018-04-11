WATCH: Senator Warns Of ‘Government Filter’ Censoring Free Speech

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) warns that the hearings on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could lead to “a government filter [that] determines who can say what.” pic.twitter.com/WH3VBlJlP3 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 10, 2018

On Tuesday, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) warned that the hearings on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could lead to “a government filter [that] determines who can say what.”

Appearing on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Gardner expressed concern about politicians, presumably on the political Left, who might try to take advantage of the current situation that Facebook is in to try to increase government restrictions on free speech.

“I think it treads on some very tenuous ground,” Gardner said. “There may be some people who wish to look at the opportunity to have regulation of the internet. Regulation over speech. Regulation over content. I’m very concerned about that and I think that’s the alarming part about the direction that questions could take this afternoon.” – READ MORE

