Here is the original from ABC guys pic.twitter.com/POx0KuJDqv — 🇺🇸 Grenni 🇮🇱 (@Graenni) January 22, 2020

Is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer not well?

An eagle-eyed viewer spotted Schumer walking into the Senate chamber as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaking.

Schumer appeared to look down at his empty chair, and motion for a “person” to move. – READ MORE