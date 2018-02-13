WATCH: Sarah Sanders Shuts Down CNN’s Acosta By Bringing Up The Elephant In The Room

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders shut down CNN’s Jim Acosta Monday, bringing up the media’s recent history with allegations of abuse.

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked about a tweet that President Trump sent over the weekend.

Trump said, “Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

Acosta asked Sanders, “Is there a tone deafness there? Is there just, being on the wrong side of things?” – READ MORE

The latest example of Jim Acosta banging a can against Team Trump on Tuesday night for describing some “Dreamers” as too lazy to apply for DACA status to prevent them from deportation. Chief of staff John Kelly told The Washington Post some were “too lazy to get off their asses.” This sounds designed to get Acosta’s goat, and he unloaded on Anderson Cooper 360:

ACOSTA: Just on the face of it, isn’t that just a wildly offensive comment about these undocumented immigrants who are waiting for some kind of solution to come out of this city?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: Look, the only person that’s actually offered a solution is this administration. The president’s been a championed of giving 1.8 million DACA recipients and DACA eligible people a pathway to citizenship, and he’s laid a plan and a solution that actually addresses both Republicans and Democrats’ concerns. I think it’s hard to argue with that statement. – READ MORE

CNN’s Jim Acosta contradicted his own reporting on FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe Monday, apparently without even realizing he was doing so.

Source familiar with McCabe matter describes his departure as a “mutual” decision. He was tired of being “undermined” but Trump and WH was “not happy” with him. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 29, 2018

The senior White House correspondent tweeted again about 30 minutes later, insisting that McCabe was actually being “pushed out” of the position. Acosta claimed that the second tweet was just additional reporting, rather than actually a correction on his claim that McCabe left the FBI on his own.

More… Source telling us FBI Director Wray told McCabe he was bringing on a new team and that he was not part of it. Writing was on the all. All points to McCabe essentially being pushed out. https://t.co/6gET0Y7dOH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 29, 2018

What Acosta apparently didn’t realize is that 1. McCabe leaving the FBI voluntarily and 2. McCabe being “pushed out” are mutually exclusive events, and one of his tweets is in dire need of a correction. – READ MORE