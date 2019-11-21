WATCH: Rep Mike Turner Gets Witness To Admit Bombshell, Debunks CNN Headline In Real Time

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) hammered U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on Wednesday during Democrats’ impeachment inquiry hearing on the House Intelligence Committee. Hill got Sondland to admit that “no one on this planet” told him that financial assistance to Ukraine was connected to any investigations.

🚨🚨🚨 STORY OF THE SONDLAND HEARING 🚨🚨🚨 Courtesy of @RepMikeTurner ➡️ Q: No one else on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying aid to these investigations, is that correct? A: Yes. pic.twitter.com/GqV6vwZ0a1 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 20, 2019

“After you testified, Chairman Schiff ran out and gave a press conference and said he gets to impeach the president of the United States because of your testimony and if you pull up CNN today, right now, their banner says ‘Sondland ties Trump to withholding aid,’” Turner said. “Is that your testimony today, Ambassador Sondland? That you have evidence that Donald Trump tied the investigations to the aid? Because I don’t think you’re saying that.”

“I’ve said repeatedly Congressman, I was presuming,” Sondland replied.

“So, no one told you?” Turner fired back. “Giuliani didn’t tell you? Mulvaney didn’t tell you? Pompeo didn’t tell you? Nobody else on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying aid to these investigations, is that correct?” – READ MORE