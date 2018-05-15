TV World
WATCH: Pink-Shirted Hero Literally Kicks Punk’s Butt for Pulling Gun on Group of Moms
Over the weekend, an amazing video emerged that shows an armed criminal pull a gun on a group of mothers and children near a school. He may have thought that “defenseless” women on Mother’s Day weekend wouldn’t be able to resist, but he was dead wrong.
The surveillance video was released from Brazil, and shows a group of women and girls casually standing near a street corner. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the thug strikes, brandishing a revolver.
Footage shows the criminal making threats or trying to get at the crowd, but his preoccupation with carrying out a crime meant that he didn’t see something to his right: A woman in a pink shirt, carefully drawing a handgun of her own.
According to a translation of the Brazilian news source Globo, the woman in pink was the mother of a girl who attended the nearby school. Unfortunately for the perpetrator, she was also an off-duty military police officer.