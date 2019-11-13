WATCH: Pelosi confused about time of day — looks at non-existent watch!

The House Speaker attended a swearing-in ceremony for the San Francisco SEIU chapter recently, and during her brief remarks, she was confused about the time of day, suffered face spasms and mumbled.

“Good morning everyone, is it still morning?” she said, looking at her bare wrist. “No, afternoon,” she continued as a lone person laughed. “Good afternoon, everyone.”

Pelosi suffered a face spasm as she praised the “beautiful diversity” of the union.

She was hit with another when she talked about the “fight” against the Republicans. – READ MORE