WATCH: Parkland student brags he hung up on Trump White House call, while classmate drops F-bomb on TV

Two victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting have become outspoken advocates for gun control, and they held nothing back during an appearance this week on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

One student bragged about hanging up on a phone call from the White House, while another said he is thankful for the chance to improve a world that previous generations have destroyed.

The comments were aired by students Cameron Kasky and David Hogg, who are helping to organize the “March For Our Lives” demonstration set for March 24 in Washington, D.C. They also co-founded Never Again MSD, a gun control advocacy group.

“With the march we want Americans to stop being afraid of demanding our politicians to take action. They work for us, we don’t work for them,” Kasky said. “The march is us coming out and saying to our employees, ‘You guys suck at your job.’ ” – READ MORE

