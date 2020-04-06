WATCH: Newsom Confirms He’s Providing Millions of U.S. Tax Dollars to Illegal Alien Business Owners During Corona Crisis

California’s progressive Governor Gain Newsom confirmed that his administration is giving millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to keep businesses owned by illegal aliens afloat.

“We always consider those that are documented, those that are undocumented, those that are living in mixed-status families,” Newsom said on Friday during a press conference.

His comments came after on the heels of a Telemundo reporter’s question about what he was doing to support illegal aliens. – READ MORE

