WATCH: Nancy Pelosi interrupts CNN anchor to deny that President Trump was acquitted in impeachment trial

The talking point that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is using about President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal sounds more like a statement of denial than something clever about the merits of the trial process.

In a Saturday interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in Germany, Pelosi basically said that the president wasn’t really acquitted because the Senate didn’t call for further witnesses and documents during the trial.

“What about, though, the fact that the president seems liberated, and this is about democratic politics so I’m not asking you to criticize here, but he was acquitted, his poll ratings are high—” Amanpour said before she was interrupted by Pelosi.

After stammering over Amanpour’s question, Pelosi responded, “You can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial, and you can’t have a trial unless you have witnesses and documents. – READ MORE

