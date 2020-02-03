WATCH: Nadler appears to steal podium from Schiff in viral impeachment moment

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, may have been the leading House impeachment manager, but it was Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who got the last word in a comical moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Wrapping up the second day of questioning by the Senate jurors, Chief Justice John Roberts called on the House managers to answer the final question of the evening.

Rep. Jerry Nadler got up to get the last word in for the night. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, got up and tried to get Nadler’s attention: “Jerry. Jerry. Jerry.” pic.twitter.com/M5K2OBXoK1 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 31, 2020

“Could you please respond to the answer just given by the president’s counsel and provide any other comments the Senate would benefit from hearing before we adjourn for the evening?” Roberts read from the card.

Nadler is then seen jumping out of his chair and rushing to the center podium, quickly getting the attention of Schiff, who also leaped from his seat.

“Jerry. Jerry. Jerry,” Schiff is heard saying as he took a few steps towards Nadler, but failed to stop him from speaking. – READ MORE