WATCH: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Goes Off Script, Encourages People Turn To God, Read Bibles During Trump Press Conference

During the Monday White House press conference centered on the COVID-19 pandemic, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell went off-script when he called upon Americans to read their Holy Bibles and find God during this unprecedented time of crisis.

Referring to the day Donald Trump won the presidency against Hillary Clinton, Lindell said, “God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016 to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God.”

After saying that My Pillow’s factories will be producing 50,000 N95 masks by Friday, Mike Lindell encourages us to read our bibles and spend time with our families. “With this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this” pic.twitter.com/f1mdtqLYzE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2020

After encouraging Americans to read their Bibles, Lindell then touted the low unemployment and healthy economy that President Trump enjoyed prior to the pandemic, promising that the country will roar back to life again when the crisis subsides.

“I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families,” he continued. “Our president gave us so much hope where, just a few short months ago, we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, and wages going up. It was amazing. With our great president, vice president, and this administration, the other great people in this country, and praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that is stronger and safer than ever.” – READ MORE

