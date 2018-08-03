WATCH: Michelle Wolf Is Not Done Slamming ‘Nazi’ Ivanka Trump — And Practically Begs for Backlash

Comedienne Michelle Wolf is not afraid of criticism and is coming after the Trump family again. This time, however, her crude jokes are for Ivanka Trump instead of her father.

During an episode of her Netflix show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” Wolf brought up the shutdown of Ivanka’s clothing line.

“You better buy Ivanka’s clothes while you still can,” Wolf said. “Nazi memorabilia tends to skyrocket in value.” – READ MORE

Comedian Michelle Wolf compared the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to Islamic State terrorists on Friday during her weekly Netflix show.

Wolf, who hosts “The Break with Michelle Wolf” on the streaming platform, portrayed Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen in the video.

It parodies an ICE recruitment video with “officers” making statements such as “ICE is … rooting out the foreign enemy” and “ICE is … attacking when they least expect.”

Wow, ICE is … really desperate for recruits. #abolishICE pic.twitter.com/wOxn4pQX0E — The Break with Michelle Wolf (@thebreaknetflix) July 20, 2018

Wolf later appears in the video and states that “there’s no better representation of American values right now than ICE is.”

Wolf created controversy after taking jabs President Trump and mocking White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April. – READ MORE

