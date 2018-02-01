True Pundit

WATCH: Kimmel goes after Clinton accusers; Broaddrick says ‘We got the last laugh. We won.’

Jimmy Kimmel may have used Juanita Broaddrick and Bill Clinton’s other accusers as a punchline, but she’s having the last laugh.

The “comedian” used a photo of Broaddrick, Paula Jones, and Kathleen Willey to defend having a porn star on his show after the State of the Union address who is now denying she slept with President Trump.

Kimmel struck a strangely defiant tone when defending his guest choice. – READ MORE

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels released a new statement on Tuesday just hours before she is scheduled to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago,” Daniels said in a statement.

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018,” she continued. “I am not denying the affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.” – READ MORE

