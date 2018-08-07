WATCH: Kavanaugh Displays Perfect Judge Quality When Confronted by Protester

Kavanaugh’s unflappable poise and professionalism is illustrated in a recent video. There’s plenty of outrage over this video, but Kavanaugh showed the exact personality you should want in a judge.

The Supreme Court nominee proceeded unruffled through the crowd, despite the presence of protesters hurling questions like, “Will you protect our health care?” “You don’t support our health care?” “Why did you rule against coverage?” and “Do you generally ignore citizens?”

The importance of court members maintaining a professional and unbiased focus on issues never seems to make it onto the left’s priority list.

Protesters confronted Judge Kavanaugh about health care, and he literally ignored them pic.twitter.com/5GRpxaMg4h — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 3, 2018

As far as the left is concerned, it’s really not about health care or anything related to the duties of a Supreme Court justice. It’s about advancing an agenda that knocks the knees out from under a constitutional, representative republic. – READ MORE

A self-described “liberal feminist” lawyer had some good things to say about President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In an op-ed with Politico, attorney Lisa Blatt described her experience with Judge Kavanaugh during her legal career. Blatt has an impressive resume, including 35 supreme court cases, clerking for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and 13 years working for the solicitor general.

Blatt discussed her friendship with Judge Kavanaugh, who is apparently very supportive of developing law students and encouraged Blatt as she began her own practice. She also said Kavanaugh is “supremely qualified.”

“Folks should stop pretending that Kavanaugh or his record is the issue,” Blatt wrote. “He is supremely qualified.” – READ MORE

