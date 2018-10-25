Watch–Kamala Harris: Americans Must be ‘Welcoming,’ ‘Tolerant’ to Caravan (VIDEO)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca) — Who Is Eyeing A 2020 Presidential Bid Against President Trump — Says The United States Should Be “welcoming” Migrant Caravans That Arrive At The Nation’s Southern Border.

While campaigning for Democrats in Iowa, Harris told a CNN reporter that the U.S. response to the 7,000-strong migrant caravan of job-seekers and previously deportedillegal aliens should be “welcoming” and “tolerant.”

“We are a country that … our strength has always been that we are a tolerant country, that we are welcoming, in particular, those who have fled harm,” Harris said of the caravan. “And the idea that we’re vilifying any one group and the fear-mongering, that’s not in the best interest of our country.” – READ MORE