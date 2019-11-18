WATCH: Kaepernick Responds To Backlash Over Skipped Tryout, Blames The NFL

On Saturday, former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick dissed the NFL by skipping out on a tryout the organization setup for him, apparently because he wasn’t allowed to bring his own camera crew.

Instead, the anthem-kneeler setup his own workout where a bevy of reporters showed up.

Speaking to the press, Kaepernick blamed the NFL and their “lack of transparency” for his bailing on the tryout

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

“I appreciate y’all coming out. That means a lot to me. Our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency with what went on,” said Kaepernick, according to The Hill. “We weren’t getting that elsewhere so we came out here. It’s important that y’all are here.”

“Y’all have been attacked for the last three years. Y’all continue to be attacked,” he said. “We appreciate what y’all do. We appreciate you being here today, and we appreciate the work that you do for the people in telling the truth. That’s what we want with everything” – READ MORE