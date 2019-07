Perhaps “Sleepy” Joe Biden’s new nickname should be “Shaky”.

The Democrat frontrunner — according to polls — delivered what was billed as a foreign policy speech, and delivered what he likely thought was going to be an applause line.

Except no one clapped, only responding with silence.

That wasn’t the only awkward moment.

Biden repeatedly stumbled through his speech, slurring words, struggling with the teleprompter and saying things multiple times.