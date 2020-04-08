WATCH: Jill Biden Looks Like She Wants to Crawl Out of Her Skin as Joe Struggles to Describe “Corona Virus”

This video is absurd, but you have to watch it twice. The first time just watch and listen to Joe as he struggles and fumbles to describe the “Coronavirus.”

Joe Biden said yesterday that the coronavirus is a “bad kind of flu” pic.twitter.com/29D5R6Ldec — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 7, 2020

The next time you watch it, just look at Jill Biden’s face. She’s trying very hard to be “stonefaced” but you can see she’s literally trying her best not to crawl out of her own skin as Joe makes an absolute mess of the situation.

It’s unclear why on earth Jill Biden was attending this virtual Corona town hall, except as Joe’s “handler” or “nurse.” – READ MORE

