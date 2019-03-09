WATCH: Jewish GOP Rep Lays Out Why He Voted Against House Resolution, Says Omar ‘Knows Exactly What She’s Doing’

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to condemn anti-Semitism and other hate, but it caused backlash toward Republicans as the 23 who voted against were all GOP — but one Republican Jewish lawmaker is defending his reasons for voting against it.
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who is a Jewish member of Congress, explains why he did not vote for the Democrats' resolution condemning hate
This is a must watchpic.twitter.com/Kocwj1WPZm
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 8, 2019
Passing with an overwhelming 407 to 23 late Thursday, the resolution condemns anti-Semitism, anti-muslim, as well as hate toward “African-Americans, Native Americans, and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants and others.”
“Whether from the political right, center or left, bigotry, discrimination, oppression, racism and imputations of dual loyalty threaten American democracy and have no place in American political discourse,” the resolution states, according to The New York Times.- READ MORE