WATCH: Jewish GOP Rep Lays Out Why He Voted Against House Resolution, Says Omar ‘Knows Exactly What She’s Doing’

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to condemn anti-Semitism and other hate, but it caused backlash toward Republicans as the 23 who voted against were all GOP — but one Republican Jewish lawmaker is defending his reasons for voting against it.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who is a Jewish member of Congress, explains why he did not vote for the Democrats' resolution condemning hate This is a must watchpic.twitter.com/Kocwj1WPZm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 8, 2019