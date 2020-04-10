WATCH: Investment Firm Heavyweight CEO & NBA Owner — U.S. Should Not Bail Out Airlines & Billionaires; Let Hedge Funds Get “Wiped Out” — Bail Out Regular Americans INSTEAD

One of the best video clips and statements you will see all week, perhaps longer.

“Chamath Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of investment firm Social Capital, said that the U.S. shouldn’t be bailing out billionaires and hedge funds during the coronavirus pandemic.” — CNBC — Watch the clip below. Wow.

