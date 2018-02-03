WATCH: Ingraham Says Memo Shows ‘Real’ Collusion and Points Directly at Obama DOJ and Clinton Campaign

Fox News host of “The Ingraham Angle,” Laura Ingraham, said Friday the recently released memo showed collusion between the FBI under former director James Comey, former President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice, and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“Trump believed that everything in Washington had become politicized, bloated and unmanageable,” she said. “What we take away from the now-public House Intel Committee memo that was released today is that [President] Donald Trump once again was right.”

Ingraham told viewers the American public should be able to trust that the FBI and DOJ are using their “vast” powers in an unbiased manner. – READ MORE

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed Friday that the next time a federal agent is killed, it will be President Trump’s fault.

“Let me paint a bleaker picture– it was posited to me from a former national security official, that he next Waco, the next time that federal law enforcement agencies are killed in the line of duty–that’s on Trump,” Wallace claimed. – READ MORE

FBI Agents Association President Tom O’Connor on Friday released a statement saying that federal agents “have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract” them after the release of the controversial Nunes memo.

1/2 Statement from FBIAA President Tom O'Connor (@tfoconnor83): “The men and women of the FBI put their lives on the line every day in the fight against terrorists and criminals because of their dedication to our country and the Constitution." — FBI Agents Assoc. (@FBIAgentsAssoc) February 2, 2018

2/2 "The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency. FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission.” — FBI Agents Assoc. (@FBIAgentsAssoc) February 2, 2018

“The men and women of the FBI put their lives on the line every day in the fight against terrorists and criminals because of their dedication to our country and the Constitution,” O’Connor said on Twitter. “The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency.” – READ MORE

On the same day the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released the Nunes memo showing the FBI relied on the salacious and unverified Trump dossier to obtain a surveillance warrant on Carter Page, a federal judge ruled to withhold the Comey memos. The memos, authored by former FBI Director James Comey, are about his nine private conversations with President-elect and President Trump.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled in favor of the FBI’s request to keep the Comey memos secret, also sits on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The FISA court is the same court that approved the surveillance on Trump associates.

Boasberg refused to release the documents on the basis they were still being used by special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of the alleged Russian collusion with Trump associates.

The judge ruled, “the Comey Memos, at least for now, will remain in the hands of the Special Counsel and not the public.” – READ MORE

Comey tweeted Friday afternoon: “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

Your signature is on ALL the FISA applications, bro. You hired Steele to fabricate Intel to use as a basis to obtain the phony Warrants & NEVER DISCLOSED the source was a paid operative by the FBI. You’re cooked. https://t.co/yC9DfyxAce — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 2, 2018

James Comey keeps Tweeting like a man with an immunity deal.

Or he could be channeling his inner WWE villain.

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

Whatever the genesis, he’s getting his tall ass kicked all over Twitter with his poor man’s Norman Rockwell literary shtick.

We haven’t seen this type of vicious public reviews for the FBI since the late Joan Rivers panned J. Edgar Hoover’s dress collection on E! TV’s Fashion Police.

Looking forward to the FBI speaking up during their sentencing hearings. https://t.co/jDZ79Qpufy — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 2, 2018

The place where you worked for a decade, and where all FBI agents in Washington work now, is named after J. Edgar Hoover, and a sign honoring him sits in front of that building https://t.co/6lrpAlZcCS https://t.co/n7PPea581z — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 1, 2018

IIRC, Joe McCarthy spun fevered conspiracy theories about Russians controlling the government. https://t.co/3AXDdOtm6V — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 1, 2018

It’s cool how James Comey just gets to pretend he’s a great guy now. https://t.co/2WMxrBTKXc — White Sammy Sosa (@CoryMizer) February 1, 2018

There won’t be a single street, school, or thruway named for you either. The #Comey name might only be a prosecutorial file with things like #perjury #FBICorruption #ObstructionOfJustice Just think you could share a cell with so may of your friends — Shelly Moore (@ShellyMooreBB13) February 1, 2018

No, Mr. Comey. America needs its top law enforcement agency and the Department of Justice to cease being tools for political parties to use in the middle of key elections. It needs the FBI to go after people, no matter what their last name is, when they CLEARLY break the law. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) February 2, 2018

You mean like this weasel?! pic.twitter.com/67AS1HjMII — Cindy Lynniska (@pinkieclc) February 2, 2018

Why the F is James Comey tweeting about how Sen Joe McCarthy is not at all respected after Comey & his FBI took McCarthyism & used it as an excuse to stage a coup? Did you forget who you are Jim? — name redacted (@nameredacted5) February 1, 2018

I wonder if @Comey is trolling or he is diabolical: McCarthy could have only dreamt of have had in his disposal the tools @Comey deployed in his RUSSIA scare. I mean, how does exposing a McCarthy/worse than Nixon type Russia vendetta/political spying amount to being McCarthy? pic.twitter.com/uJc43V3lmt — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 1, 2018

James “Sanctimony” Comey with tonight’s Sermonette https://t.co/aeddzjKkFS — Think That It Might (@bluntedpurpose) February 1, 2018

I wonder if they have twitter in prison? https://t.co/p0AyfA0tEs — #ReleaseTheMemo (@Texastrue11) February 1, 2018