WATCH: Incredible Moment Meteor Lights Up The Sky In Michigan

A meteorite entering Earth’s atmosphere lit up the night sky above Detroit metro area in Michigan on Tuesday night. NASA officials have confirmed the event, which was caught on camera by NASA’s meteor camera at 8:08 PM local time at Oberlin College in Ohio. While NASA’s footage shows a far-off streak of light, amateur video captured by people and security cameras around Michigan give us a much better look at the meteorite as it comes crashing down to Earth.

Residents across Southeastern Michigan report seeing a fireball streak through the sky before hearing a loud “boom.” Those close enough were even able to feel the impact as the space rock struck down about 5 miles west of New Haven, Michigan. According to the US Geological Survey, the impact was so severe that it registered as a 2.0 earthquake, NPR reports.

NASA scientists believe the meteorite measured between one and two yards across, and they estimate the space rock’s weight at more than one metric ton. The meteorite is believed to have traveled between 40,000 and 50,000 miles before it made impact in Michigan on Tuesday evening. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Imagine a piece of rock the size of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper speeding through space 15 times faster the world’s fastest manned aircraft. Now imagine that piece of rock buzzing toward Earth on its way to making a nearby pass (and by “nearby,” we mean more than 11 times the distance between our planet and the moon).

If you were a scientist at NASA, you’d probably deem that object as “potentially hazardous,” too. But thankfully, we shouldn’t need any stunts like the one pulled off in Armageddon to save us.

That said, NASA likes to label any asteroid that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth as “potentially hazardous,” so Asteroid 2002 AJ129 isn’t getting any kind of special treatment.

The space object is 0.7 miles wide, some 0.2 miles bigger than the massive Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai. It’s speeding through space at 67,000 mph, The Daily Mail explains, while the speedy hypersonic North American X-15 aircraft can fly at speeds of only 4,520 mph. – READ MORE