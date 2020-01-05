WATCH: In 1996 Interview, Biden Called Iranian Bombing ‘Act of War,’ Called for Tough Response

As a U.S. senator in 1996, Joe Biden characterized a deadly bombing orchestrated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as an “act of war” that gave the United States latitude to respond with any level of force it deemed necessary, a far cry from his current calls for President Donald Trump to explain his decision to kill Qassem Soleimani.

Biden’s view, expressed during an Aug. 4, 1996, interview with ABC News’s Sam Donaldson—before the United States determined that the IRGC was responsible for the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia—was that, were Iran involved in the attack, it would yield its sovereignty. The attack on the U.S. Marine barracks left 19 dead and hundreds wounded.

“ could take whatever action it deems appropriate,” Biden said at the time. “They yield their sovereignty if they are … it’s an act of war.”

The strong stance differs greatly from his response to Thursday night’s deadly strike on Soleimani—itself a response to Iran’s attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad that killed an American contractor and wounded American troops. – READ MORE