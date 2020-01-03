WATCH: Impeachment effort began before Trump was elected, Democratic congressman says

Democrat Rep. Al Green (TX) admitted this week that the Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump began all the way back when he was campaigning to become president.

Green, who has been at the forefront of Democrats’ attempts to impeach Trump, made the revelation during an MSNBC interview on Monday.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes began by saying, “You just mentioned political expediency and insincerity — those are two charges that have been leveled against Democrats during this entire affair, particularly since September when the formal impeachment inquiry started, and you play a starring role in those charges.”

Democrat Rep. Al Green: “The genesis of impeachment…was when the president was running for office.” #StopTheMadnesspic.twitter.com/2n7oX8bozX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 31, 2019

"I mean, the argument goes like this of House Republicans and Trump and his allies: basically the Democrats wanted to impeach Donald Trump from day one, they cast about looking for a set of facts that they could plausibly use to do it, and all of it was pretextual and reverse-engineered to get to this point, and Exhibit One: Congressman Al Green, who been calling for the man's impeachment for two years now," Hayes said. "What's your response to that charge?"