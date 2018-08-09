WATCH: Illegal Immigrant Severely Injured After Falling Off 30-Foot Border Wall, Moment Caught On Security Cam

In a horrifying moment caught on security camera footage, a man attempting to enter the U.S. illegally fell from the top of a 30-foot security fence in Calexico, California, suffering severe injuries.

The dramatic moment was caught on security footage, which KSWT published here.

“A man was found severely injured by Border Patrol agents after he fell from the international border wall behind the Gran Plaza Outlet Mall in Calexico Sunday evening,” KSWT reports.

“Agents, along with EMS professionals and fire department personnel, provided aid and assessed the man’s injuries,” KSWT reports. “The man suffered bilateral femur fractures to both legs and a possible back injury. The man was airlifted to a medical center in Palm Springs.”– READ MORE

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) introduced a bill Tuesday that would help fund a wall along the U.S. southern border by penalizing countries whose citizens illegally enter the United States.

Under the Fund and Complete the Border Wall Act, countries would be penalized $2,000 in foreign aid for each person who illegally crosses into the U.S. Those funds would then be allocated toward border funding.

In addition to penalizing foreign aid, a fee would be placed on outgoing international wire transfers, and foreign travelers filling out I-94 application forms would see those fees increased from $6 to $25. The new amount would be reallocated with $6 for the Land Border Inspection Fee Account, $9 for the Secure the Southern Border Fund and $10 used for border patrol agents’ salaries.

Border patrol agents’ overtime pay would also be restored to the same rate as other Department of Homeland Security law enforcement agencies by making changes to the Fair Labor Standards Act. – READ MORE

