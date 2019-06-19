WATCH: ICE Director Slams AOC for Her ‘Completely Inappropriate’ Border Concentration Camps Remark

The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blasted freshman firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for her comparison of U.S. migrant detention facilities to concentration camps.

During an interview with Hill.TV on Tuesday, Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan — who was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the agency last month — torched the self-described democratic socialist congresswoman for equivocating border detention facilities to concentration camps, calling her remarks “completely inappropriate” and “wrong.”

NEW: Acting @ICEgov Director Mark Morgan blasts @AOC comparison of migrant detention centers to concentration camps: "Its completely inappropriate, it's reckless, it's irresponsible, it's misinformed, and it's flat out wrong" https://t.co/AXuIN72jZ9 pic.twitter.com/B6pfc43E5C — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 18, 2019

“It’s completely inappropriate, it’s reckless, it’s irresponsible, it’s misinformed, and it’s flat out wrong,” said Morgan. – read more