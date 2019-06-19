WATCH: ICE Director Slams AOC for Her ‘Completely Inappropriate’ Border Concentration Camps Remark

The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blasted freshman firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for her comparison of U.S. migrant detention facilities to concentration camps.
During an interview with Hill.TV on Tuesday, Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan — who was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the agency last month — torched the self-described democratic socialist congresswoman for equivocating border detention facilities to concentration camps, calling her remarks “completely inappropriate” and “wrong.”
“It’s completely inappropriate, it’s reckless, it’s irresponsible, it’s misinformed, and it’s flat out wrong,” said Morgan. – read more