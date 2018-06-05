True Pundit

Watch Hillary-Puppet LeBron James Declare: NO NBA Finals Winner Will Go to Trump’s White House

NBA superstar LeBron James said Tuesday that, no matter who wins the NBA Finals, neither team will attend a Trump White House ceremony honoring the championship team.

James made the comments during a press conference ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

A reporter asked James if he had any thoughts about Trump disinviting the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles from attending the customary White House ceremony, after many players said they would not attend.

LeBron James: Neither Team in The NBA Finals Will Go to Trump’s White House
"I mean, I know no matter who wins this series no one wants the invite anyways. It won't be Golden State or Cleveland going," James said.

