WATCH: Group Of Latinos Near Southern Border Campaigning Hard For Trump Re-Election

CNN profiled a pro-Trump Latino group on Thursday that calls itself “Border Hispanics For Trump” and is campaigning hard for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The chairman of the organization, Ray Baca, who lives in El Paso, Texas, has made it his mission to win over as many Latinos to the GOP as possible, arguing that Republicans align more closely with the values that Latinos share than the increasingly radical Democratic Party.

A group of El Paso Hispanics who support President Trump are campaigning for his reelection. @CNNValencia reports. pic.twitter.com/g0zFBFkovh — CNN (@CNN) December 26, 2019

“I look at President Trump as the one who most closely represents my values,” Baca told CNN, adding that he was talking about things like “being against abortion, being for limited government involvement, being for border security.”

“How can you still support somebody who they see as saying racist things against the Latino community?” CNN’s Nick Valencia asked.

“I disagree,” Baca fired back. “I really don’t think he’s said things that are racist.” – READ MORE