WATCH: GOP Congressman’s Siblings Really Don’t Want You to Vote for Their Brother

Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar’s re-election campaign was going smoothly — until his Democratic opponent David Brill dropped an ad Friday night featuring six of Gosar’s siblings encouraging people not to re-elect their incumbent brother in the midterm elections.

The ad, which has already racked up over 400,000 views on Youtube, features the six individuals, but doesn’t drop the bombshell reveal of their relation to the congressman until the end.

“The congressman isn’t doing anything to help rural America,” Grace Gosar says in the ad.

David Gosar tell viewers, "Paul's absolutely not working for his district."