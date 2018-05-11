WATCH: FS1 Host Explains Why Black People MUST Reject Liberalism — It’s ‘Like A Cigarette’

Fox Sports One host Jason Whitlock said Tuesday that he is encouraged by Kanye West’s recent pro-Trump tweets because he believes black people need to reject liberalism.

Whitlock argued on Fox News that Kanye is trying to “open black America’s minds” to the idea that they have blindly accepted liberalism and the Democratic Party without considering what it has done to them and their communities. – READ MORE

