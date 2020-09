Fox News is now defending George Soros.

In fact, protecting Soros. “Fair and balanced”? Yes, for George Soros. Not for you.

Watch and cringe. And you’re still watching this network?

Fox News panel melts down when Gingrich calls out Soros pic.twitter.com/fntofzyMh4 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 16, 2020

