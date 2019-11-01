WATCH: Fox News host Chris Wallace gets ‘goosebumps’ as House votes on impeachment resolution

Straight down the middle #FoxNews anchor Chris Wallace has “goosebumps” after Democrats vote on the impeachment sham. pic.twitter.com/pe9upKpj8b — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) October 31, 2019

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace told viewers he got “goosebumps” as Democrats passed an impeachment resolution along party lines today.

“As somebody who’s lived in and covered Washington for 40 years, as they called the vote, I have to say I could feel it, feel sort of goosebumps,” he said, adding it was “a moment in history.” – READ MORE