WATCH: Former Obama CIA official rips President Trump’s ‘locker room’ description of al-Baghdadi killing — especially bringing home ‘body parts’

Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell — who served under former President Barack Obama — ripped President Donald Trump’s “locker room” description about the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In his address to the media Sunday, Trump said the “world’s number one terrorist leader … died like a dog, he died like a coward.” The president added that al-Baghdadi was “scared out of his mind” and blew himself up — along with three children — “after running into a dead-end tunnel whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.”

‘You don’t want a locker room kind of feel to this’

But Morell said during a “Face the Nation” interview that he didn’t care for Trump’s language.

"You don't want a locker room kind of feel to this," he said. "That was the one thing we worked really hard on after the bin Laden raid, is don't make those kind of statements because it does inspire other people."