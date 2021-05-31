Watch — Former Black Lives Matter Activist: ‘I Learned the Ugly Truth’

A former Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist who now serves as executive director of the Minnesota Parent Union revealed he “learned the ugly truth” about BLM, including that the radical group has little concern for rebuilding black families and even less for improving education for black children.

In a video published Wednesday by TakeCharge, a Minnesota-based, black-led movement that rejects Critical Race Theory (CRT) and woke culture, Rashad Turner described how he became a founder of BLM in St. Paul, but came to realize, after only a year on the inside of the organization, that caring for black lives, black children, and black families was the least of the radical group’s concerns.

The truth revealed about BLM. https://t.co/4BRSz646EG — TakeCharge (@TakeChargeMN) May 26, 2021

Born in Minneapolis in 1985, Turner said in the video that, when he was two-years-old, his father was shot and killed. He explained further about his upbringing:

My mother wasn’t able to take care of me, so I was raised by my grandparents. They told me that if I was going to change my life for the better, education was the answer. So, I worked hard in school. I got into Hamline University, and earned a college degree, the first in my family. Then I went on to earn a master’s in education from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. I am living proof that no matter your start in life, quality education is a pathway to success.

Turner said he hoped for the same success he had achieved for other children in his community, and thought BLM would be the answer, but soon found out the “ugly truth” – READ MORE

