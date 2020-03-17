WATCH: Fauci Reiterates ‘For a While, Life Is Not Going to Be the Way it Used to Be’ With Coronavirus Mitigation Measures

Most Americans can probably agree that the coronavirus outbreak is continuing to transform everyday life. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, that is something Americans should expect.

Fauci stopped by CNN’s “State of the Union” to discuss the nationwide response to the coronavirus as well as how it will continue to affect the lives of Americans.

“For a while, life is not going to be the way it used to be in the United States. We have to just accept that if we want to do what’s best for the American public,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about coronavirus mitigation measures. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/kV2FyHcaIx — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 15, 2020

CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked if Fauci really believed that hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from this.

Fauci responded, “We have to be realistic and honest, yes.” He continued, “It is possible. Our job, our challenge, is to try and make that not happen.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --