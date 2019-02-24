WATCH: Far-Left Group Uses Kids To Pressure Feinstein. She Shuts Them Down.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein pulled rank Friday when a group of kids tried to school her on climate change.

This is how @SenFeinstein reacted to children asking her to support the #GreenNewDeal resolution — with smugness + disrespect. This is a fight for our generation's survival. Her reaction is why young people desperately want new leadership in Congress. pic.twitter.com/0zAkaxruMI — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

After the group sought her support for the Green New Deal, the 85-year-old senior senator from California let them know she wasn’t about to be bossed around by a bunch of youngsters.

“You know what’s interesting about this group?,” Feinstein said, in an interaction that was captured on video. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I know what I’m doing.

“You come in here, and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that,” Feinstein continued. “I’ve gotten elected, I just ran. I was elected by almost a million-vote plurality. And I know what I’m doing. So you know, maybe people should listen a little bit.”

In response to their request, Feinstein informs them that “We have our own Green New Deal.” And then came the point where Feinstein drew the line.

The sides then devolve into a back-and-forth until someone reminds Feinstein that they are “the people who voted” for her and part of her job is to hear their concerns.

“How old are you?” Feinstein asks.

“I’m sixteen. I can’t vote,” the girl replies.

“Well, you didn’t vote for me,” the lawmaker retorts. – READ MORE