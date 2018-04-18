Entertainment Politics TV
WATCH: Even Comedian Trevor Noah Thinks James Comey Is A Hypocrite
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” criticized former FBI Director James Comey Monday for his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and said Comey’s petty insults hurt his credibility.
Noah rolled a clip of Comey mocking President Donald Trump’s physical appearance and accused Comey of just trying to sell books.
“That doesn’t sound like an impartial law man. That sounds like a guy who got fired from White Castle talking trash about his old boss,” Noah said on Comedy Central Monday. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller