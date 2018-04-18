WATCH: Even Comedian Trevor Noah Thinks James Comey Is A Hypocrite

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” criticized former FBI Director James Comey Monday for his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and said Comey’s petty insults hurt his credibility.

Noah rolled a clip of Comey mocking President Donald Trump’s physical appearance and accused Comey of just trying to sell books.

“That doesn’t sound like an impartial law man. That sounds like a guy who got fired from White Castle talking trash about his old boss,” Noah said on Comedy Central Monday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1