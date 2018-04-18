View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

WATCH: Even Comedian Trevor Noah Thinks James Comey Is A Hypocrite

Posted on by
Share:

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” criticized former FBI Director James Comey Monday for his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and said Comey’s petty insults hurt his credibility.

Noah rolled a clip of Comey mocking President Donald Trump’s physical appearance and accused Comey of just trying to sell books.

“That doesn’t sound like an impartial law man. That sounds like a guy who got fired from White Castle talking trash about his old boss,” Noah said on Comedy Central Monday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Even Comedian Trevor Noah Thinks James Comey Is A Hypocrite
Even Comedian Trevor Noah Thinks James Comey Is A Hypocrite

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," criticized former FBI Director James Comey Monday for his interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos and said Comey's petty insults hurt his cre

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: