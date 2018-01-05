WATCH: ESPN DOESN’T GET IT: Host Gets Warning But No Suspension After Calling Trump A ‘F***ing Stupid Person’

ust when you think ESPN’s failing ratings might give them a clue that the public is sick of their leftist sympathies, you get this: ESPN host Katie Nolan, appearing on on VICELAND’s “Desus & Mero” on Wednesday, called President Trump a “f***ing stupid person” and ESPN only warned her, refusing to suspend her,

Speaking to the hosts about hand gestures associated with white supremacists Nolan burbled, “I just found what this means,” holding up her index finger and thumb together. “I’ve been using that to mean okay for so long. I’m like, ‘F***, what?

Host Desus Nice asked, “You came on this show to let people know you’re down with the alt-right people?”

“No!” she screamed, then held up her thumb, asking, “Is this banned?”

Holding up his thumb, Desus answered, “This is bad, and the okay, they’re both for white power.”

“F***ing hell,” she muttered.

