WATCH: Eric Trump Asked If His Dad Is Racist. His Answer Is Epic.

On Wednesday, Eric Trump mocked leftists’ accusations that his father is a racist. “My father sees one color,” said Eric, “Green.”

Host Brian Kilmeade brought up leftists calling President Trump a “racist” following the report that he referred to some countries in Africa as “s***holes” during a bipartisan immigration meeting. The president has denied the report.

“He said some things about race and that people are calling him a racist for the last five or six days,” said Kilmeade. “I know you don’t agree with that but is there anything you could bring to this conversation that is important?”

“My father sees one color: Green,” responded Eric. – READ MORE

Asked by reporters Tuesday if President Donald Trump is a racist, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded with a question that Democrats and their allies in the media will have a tough time answering.

Sanders’ comment was in reference to the recent suggestion by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that Trump should prove that he is not a racist by supporting a deal on the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Frankly, I think if the critics of the president were who he said he was, why did NBC give him a show for a decade on TV?” Sanders asked. “Why did Chuck Schumer and all of his colleagues come and beg Donald Trump for money?” – READ MORE