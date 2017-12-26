Politics TV
WATCH: Donald, Melania Trump Celebrate the ‘Miracle of Christmas’ in Message to Americans
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent a Christmas message to Americans Monday, urging them to celebrate the “miracle of Christmas” with each other.
“My fellow Americans, Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the rest of the world a very Merry Christmas,” Trump said in a video, which featured the first couple at the White House.
First Lady Melania Trump commented that Christmas was a time to “see the best of America and the soul of the American people,” and paid tribute to the Armed Forces. – READ MORE
