WATCH: Donald, Melania Trump Celebrate the ‘Miracle of Christmas’ in Message to Americans

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent a Christmas message to Americans Monday, urging them to celebrate the “miracle of Christmas” with each other.

“My fellow Americans, Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the rest of the world a very Merry Christmas,” Trump said in a video, which featured the first couple at the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump commented that Christmas was a time to “see the best of America and the soul of the American people,” and paid tribute to the Armed Forces. – READ MORE

