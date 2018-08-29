WATCH: DNC CHAIR TOM PEREZ FORGETS DEMS ALREADY LOST OHIO’S 12TH DISTRICT

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez asserted on Tuesday that Democrats still have a chance to win a race that they have already conceded.

Republican Troy Balderson was already announced the winner of the Ohio 12 special election on Friday. Democrat Danny O’Connor called Balderson to concede the race. – READ MORE

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez spoke to a small group of Democrats in Tennessee this week and seemed to lower their expectations for how the upcoming midterms elections would pan out, telling them not to give up if it “doesn’t work this time.”

“And you know what folks, I’d ask you one more thing; you know if it doesn’t work this time, I hope you’ll keep doing it,” Perez told the small gathering.

“I met a lot of folks who are now in the Virginia House of Delegates, one of whom lost by 52 votes the first time around, she immediately declared the next year and her opponent retired, he didn’t want to have a rematch,” Perez said. “So I hope you’ll be persistent because I hope you’ll all win now but I hope you’re all thinking about this as a long-term investment.”- READ MORE