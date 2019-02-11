WATCH: Democrat Blames Trump For Virginia Racism Scandal, Gets Destroyed On CNN

Democrat Nina Turner ripped Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA) on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday after Barragán tried to blame the Virginia Democrat racism scandal on President Donald Trump.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Barragan about a scenario where Democrat Governor Ralph Northam, Democrat Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, and Democrat Attorney General Mark Herring could all have to resign for their respective scandals, which would lead to a Republican becoming governor.

“I mean, the race issue in today’s day and age with the president at the helm who has been one of the most divisive presidents and, frankly, racist himself, is a conversation we do need to have,” Barragan said. “And we can’t forget about the person who is dividing us and who himself is injecting this into the country to live up again and coming out again. We haven’t seen it be this bad in recent time until the president has really made this a race issue whether it’s about African-Americans, certainly he’s doing it all over the board with immigrants, but we need to have this conversation.” – READ MORE