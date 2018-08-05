True Pundit

WATCH: Dem candidate says ‘If elected, I’ll be first Native American woman in Congress’ — while appearing with Elizabeth Warren!

Elizabeth Warren may have gone pale in the face when she heard a fellow speaker address progressive activists today.

While appearing with the Massachusetts senator, Deb Haaland, the Democrat nominee for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional district, opened her remarks to the Netroots conference with an applause line.

“If elected, I will be the first Native American woman in Congress,” Haaland said, speaking in the same group as Warren, according to the agenda.

The crowd erupted.

Apparently they aren’t buying Warren’s story about a grandmother with high cheek bones, either. – READ MORE

 

