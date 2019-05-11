WATCH: Dan Crenshaw exposes Dem motive behind bill meant to trick Americans into believing lie

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) on Friday exposed Democrats’ dubious legislative tactics meant to trick Americans into believing that Republicans are against providing health insurance protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

Must watch & share:



This is one of the most dishonest bills we have passed out of the House.



A purposefully mislabeled bill on “pre-existing conditions” meant to mislead Americans and limit choice and innovation in healthcare.



Don’t believe the spin, here’s my explanation: pic.twitter.com/kQMzfIkfXN — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 10, 2019

In a video posted to Twitter, which has now amassed hundreds of thousands of views, Crenshaw revealed the dubious motive behind the “Protecting Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions Act of 2019.”

While walking through the halls of the Cannon House Office Building, where his Washington, D.C., office is located, Crenshaw explained the bill, in actuality, is not about protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions. – READ MORE