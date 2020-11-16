WATCH: D.C. Cops Direct Trump-Supporters into Gauntlet of Protesters, Do Nothing When They Are Assaulted

“The D.C. police failed me today,” says a conservative attorney forced to walk through a gauntlet of BLM/Antifa protesters after police blocked the shortest pathway to his hotel. The incident happened after the Million MAGA March on Saturday as anti-Trump activists attacked multiple conservatives leaving the event.

A video tweeted by Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura shows a man who later identified himself as Christopher Horne and two other conservatives approaching a line of D.C. Metro police officers blocking people from entering BLM Plaza near the White House. The trio pleaded with officers to be allowed to proceed to their hotel via the shortest distance having already been hassled by BLM protesters, Horne said in a tweet.

DC Police blocked off BLM again so Trump supporters couldn’t get through and were made to go through BLM group which then attacked them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/tS7YTEe51X — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

The officers reject their appeal to steer clear of the chanting BLM protesters — many of whom were standing close by, Horne said.

Horne responded to Ventura’s tweeted video, saying, “I’m the guy in your video that is seen pleading with the police to go to my hotel, the Hay-Adams, which was literally less than a 1/2 block from that corner.”- READ MORE

