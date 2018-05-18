Politics TV
WATCH: Cruz Blasts Anti-Israel Media Bias in Wake of Violence at Gaza Border
Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) on Thursday blasted the media’s anti-Israel bias in the wake of recent violent riots at the Gaza-Israel border organized by the terrorist group Hamas.
Cruz took to the Senate floor where, as an example of the bias, he held up a story from Monday’s New York Times, titled “Israel Kills Dozens at Gaza Border as U.S. Embassy Opens in Jerusalem.”
“We can count on global media elites acting as little more than propaganda arms for Hamas and other terrorists and no week has that been more evident than this week,” Cruz said. – READ MORE
Washington Free Beacon