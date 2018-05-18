WATCH: Cruz Blasts Anti-Israel Media Bias in Wake of Violence at Gaza Border

Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) on Thursday blasted the media’s anti-Israel bias in the wake of recent violent riots at the Gaza-Israel border organized by the terrorist group Hamas.

Cruz took to the Senate floor where, as an example of the bias, he held up a story from Monday’s New York Times, titled “Israel Kills Dozens at Gaza Border as U.S. Embassy Opens in Jerusalem.”

“We can count on global media elites acting as little more than propaganda arms for Hamas and other terrorists and no week has that been more evident than this week,” Cruz said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1