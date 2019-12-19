Watch: Crowds of Illegal Aliens Line Up to Get Driver’s Licenses in New York

Crowds of illegal aliens lined up to get driver’s licenses on the first day that the sanctuary state of New York officially allowed for all eligible illegal aliens to obtain the state ID.

On Monday, illegal aliens came out in droves to Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) locations across New York and cheered as they were given driver’s licenses for the first time in the state’s history. In June, Democrats in the state legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) passed the “Green Light NY” law, which allows about 725,000 illegal aliens all to be eligible for driver’s licenses.

This is the line outside a @nysdmv office in #Queens . About a 100 most #undocumentedimmigrants applying for a drivers license for the first time bc #greenlightlaw is now in effect. pic.twitter.com/BYKoRjbIz4 — Rocco Vertuccio (@RoccoNY1) December 16, 2019

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official told Breitbart News that ICE agents would not be conducting random arrests at New York DMVs. The official said arrests would only occur as part of a targeted operation to find fugitive or criminal illegal aliens, stressing the agency’s limited resources.

There are six times as many New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers, 36,000, as there are ICE agents, 6,000, for the entire United States.